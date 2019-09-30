Big E breaks 1.6 million in record attendance this year!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E in West Springfield broke a new record of attendance this year totaling over 1.6 million visitors.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the final total of visitors was 1,629,527.

What a tremendous 17 days! Thanks to all our 1,629,527 guests for visiting this year. See you September 18 – October 4, 2020! pic.twitter.com/iCwXj7gULp — The Big E (@TheBigEFair) September 30, 2019

The all-time highest single-day attendance was also broken on Saturday, September 21 when 176,544 visitors attended.

“As our event continues to grow, I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we receive, and I want to thank everyone in this region who supports us by attending The Big E! Your support allows our mission of agriculture and education to thrive, to grow, and to have a national impact.” Eugene J. Cassidy, president and CEO of the Exposition

A 22News reporter took a photo of an attendance tracker that was posted inside the Big E museum. This lists the total number of visitors from September 13 to the 28, excluding the final day.