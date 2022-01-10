Big E Dog Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- The Merrimac Valley Kennel Club competition at the Big E Sunday provided the perfect getaway from the rainy and icy conditions outside.

22News reporter Sy Becker found the many hundreds of dogs and their owners at the top of their game.

Some one hundred and forty breeds from Afghan Hounds to Yorkshire Terriers occupied center stage at the Young building where hundreds of dog lovers from throughout New England and New York State spent the weekend.

More like a homecoming for these folks familiar to each other from scores of Kennel show competition. Nancy King of Buxton, Maine said, “Well I think it is, it’s just the love for the dog, we want to it. We all have friends you know.”

“Absolutely, you have the dog owners always willing to help you, you have all of the dog handlers

that if someone needs an extra hand everyone just steps right in.” Dennis Miller of Duchess County, New York told us.

The Big E grounds are familiar on the dog show circuit, a vital component to the culture embraced by thousands of dog owners who value the competitive spirt of their animals.

American Kennel Club Executive Field Representative Clifford Steele explained, “I’ve been in dogs for more than forty years, and most of these people are the same way, dogs are our lives.”

Watching the animals large and small compete throughout the day was so meaningful for an Agawam couple, dog owners themselves, who had just heard about the Kennel club show and decided to pay a visit and they’re so happy they did.

“Absolutely fantastic, we were here yesterday, it’s our second day, we’re dog people, we love dogs we drove by the big e and saw the sign.” David Barlar told us.

As dog owners yourselves, don’t kick yourselves for missing out on the Kennel club competition this past weekend. We’re told the many hundreds of dogs will return to the Big E grounds the first week in February filling the young building with a sense of human and four legged camaraderie.