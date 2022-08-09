WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a little more than five weeks before opening day, the Eastern States Exposition is staffing up for the Big E with a hiring event Tuesday. The 2022 Big E Job fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Positions are available across a number of departments including ticketing, agriculture, box office, maintenance, parking, retail, security and more.
The following are all the positions being offered:
· Admissions – Ticket Sellers/Takers
· Agriculture – Feed Store
· Box Office – Office Assistant, Photo ID Staff
· Custodial/Maintenance
· Foundation Representatives (ESE Museum)
· Giant Slide Attendants
· Parking
· Retail – Cashiers/Sales Associates/Wine Café
· Sales – BLC Office Assistant
· Security – Gates/Booths, Wanding, Horse Shows
· Shuttle Drivers
“We have people who have been with us for decades,” said Gene Cassidy, ESE President and CEO. “We really have a Big E family during the Fair!”
If you are interested, click here to pre-apply. Interested applicants can also complete the paperwork at the event.