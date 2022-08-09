WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a little more than five weeks before opening day, the Eastern States Exposition is staffing up for the Big E with a hiring event Tuesday. The 2022 Big E Job fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Positions are available across a number of departments including ticketing, agriculture, box office, maintenance, parking, retail, security and more.

The following are all the positions being offered:

· Admissions – Ticket Sellers/Takers

· Agriculture – Feed Store

· Box Office – Office Assistant, Photo ID Staff

· Custodial/Maintenance

· Foundation Representatives (ESE Museum)

· Giant Slide Attendants

· Parking

· Retail – Cashiers/Sales Associates/Wine Café

· Sales – BLC Office Assistant

· Security – Gates/Booths, Wanding, Horse Shows

· Shuttle Drivers

“We have people who have been with us for decades,” said Gene Cassidy, ESE President and CEO. “We really have a Big E family during the Fair!”

If you are interested, click here to pre-apply. Interested applicants can also complete the paperwork at the event.