Big E kicks off opening weekend

One of the biggest annual events in New England is back.

Following a record attendance last year, The Big E returns this year with the possibility of having more visitors and more traffic.

With the recent opening of MGM Springfield you can expect a lot more traffic when heading down to the fairgrounds. In an effort to reduce traffic, The Big E will be offering free shuttle rides from Union Station to the fairgrounds for passengers traveling into Springfield through the CT Rail Line service.

McKayla Guerrette of Wallingford, CT. told 22News that her parents dealt with a lot of traffic when she came to the fair last year. She said, “We got in some pretty bad traffic jams, so the train kind of took care of everything for us.”

Thousands gathered at the fairgrounds Saturday to enjoy the great rides, music and of course the food.

Food that’s tasty enough for the number one competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut reclaimed his title belt as champion of the annual White Hut Cheeseburg Eating Championship after eating 47 cheeseburgers in just 10 minutes.

“There’s definitely a ton of good food here and people here appreciate the contest and were pushing me hard,” Chestnut told 22News. “Beautiful weather, great time of year and I’m just happy to be here.”

Chestnut currently has the world record with 52 cheeseburgers in 10 minutes.

