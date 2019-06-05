Big E tickets on sale for $8 Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is still more than three months away, but if you know you’re going to the Great New England State Fair this year, you can buy advance tickets for just $8 Wednesday.



The fair is offering a special 12-hour flash sale, with adult tickets going for only $8 each. That sale opens at 8:00 Wednesday morning, and continues until 8:00 P.M.



Advance tickets are normally $12 for adults, and if you wait until the fair starts to buy at the gate, they cost $15 each.

Big E Tickets



The Big E opens September 13, and runs through September 29.

