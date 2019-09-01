Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions

In this Aug. 28, 2019, photo, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, speaks at rally calling for passage of her measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers are debating a bill that would make companies like Uber and Lyft label their workers as employees, entitling them to minimum wage and benefits. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organized labor is flexing its muscles in a pitched battle with Big Tech in California — far from the traditional union strongholds in industrial states.

And the Democrats who want to be president aren’t shy about picking sides.

It’s a rare case of presidential politics playing a high-profile role in a state policy dispute.

The California clash is between labor unions and tech giants such as Uber and Lyft, and it involves the very definition of work in a changing economy.

A labor-backed bill would make it harder for tech companies to classify workers as independent contractors, who aren’t entitled to minimum wage or workers’ compensation.

It’s a debate with national implications.

And just as the nature of labor is changing, so too is the notion of the “labor vote.”