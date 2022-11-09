SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WWLP) – Big Y is providing meals to those in need this holiday season through their Annual Sack Hunger Campaign.

This campaign helps provide food for four food banks in Western Massachusetts, Worcester, Boston, and Connecticut. Their main goal is to maximize access to nutritious foods and resources that support food insecurity for those at risk of hunger. Each $5 donation helps provide ten meals for those in need.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts relies on donations from individuals, businesses, foundations, civic organizations, faith-based groups, and more to fulfill their mission of feeding nearly 103,000 people each month.

22News spoke with Joe Cavanaugh, Store Director of the South Hadley Big Y, who said, “It’s a good program for you to help the people that are in need this holiday season it’s a good way to give back to the community, to our food banks. We try to help everybody as best we can throughout the year.”

Last year Big Y and their customers donated over 5.5 million meals to local food banks

and this year they hope to do the same to help those in need.