Big Y to sell six in-store pharmacies to CVS

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is selling six of its in-store pharmacies to CVS at the end of this month.

Big Y said it was a difficult decision, but they can’t continue to sustain the costs of these pharmacies. The chain announced on their website that they are selling six of its pharmacies to CVS.

Those include the pharmacies at their East Longmeadow and Southwick stores. Big Y said the six pharmacies face “dwindling medical reimbursements and fees, along with increased expenses.”

They also said they have been trying to grow the pharmacy business at these locations, but it’s remained stagnant.

Shoppers at the East Longmeadow Big Y told 22News they will miss the convenience of having a pharmacy right there in the store.

“It’s going to be a big change for the elderly because they want to do their grocery shopping and go to the pharmacy at the same time,” said East Longmeadow resident, John Szumowski. “So yeah it’s sad to hear this.”

Big Y said customers’ prescriptions will automatically be transferred to the local CVS in town.

The Big Y East Longmeadow and Southwick pharmacies will close June 26th. CVS will receive the prescriptions the next day.