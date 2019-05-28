Biker Dad: Most dangerous states to ride a motorcycle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has some of the most dangerous roads in the country for riding motorcycles. That’s according to analysis from insurance website QuoteWizard. The website says it analyzed NHSTSA death data from 2017 and Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. All ranked near the top of the deadliest states. In fact, Mississippi is ranked the deadliest state for bikers. Florida is ranked 4th and Alabama 15th. That’s based on accidents per registered motorcycle. Florida actually had far more fatalities than Mississippi or Alabama, but it has vastly more bikers on the road too.

In 2017 there were 40 biker deaths in Mississippi and 79 in Alabama.

There were 590 in Florida.

The ranking, however, is based on accidents per registered motorcycle.

QuoteWizard says that there’s one big reason southern states see more deaths, and it’s the weather:

“A key pattern we found in fatality rates among states is the weather. Colder, more northern states like Alaska and New Hampshire have low fatality rates, while warmer, more southern states like Texas and Mississippi had the highest rates. When you consider those motorcycle riders in Alaska can only ride a few months out of the year, compared to Texas where you can ride all year long, that difference in rideable seasons has a huge impact on the number of fatalities. Warm weather states are most dangerous for motorcycle riders because of the year-round chances of road fatalities compared to the limited time frames of colder weather states.”

Most Dangerous States for Motorcycle Riders (2017)

Rank (worst) State Registered Motorcycles Fatalities Fatalities per 10,000 Registered Motorcycles 1 Mississippi 28,124 40 14.22 2 Texas 364,690 490 13.44 3 South Carolina 118,132 145 12.27 4 Florida 586,267 590 10.06 5 Arizona 164,055 163 9.94 6 North Carolina 188,843 176 9.32 7 New Mexico 57,718 53 9.18 8 Kentucky 101,163 90 8.90 9 Missouri 138,294 121 8.75 10 Louisiana 113,664 96 8.45 11 Tennessee 165,968 134 8.07 12 Maryland 118,277 86 7.27 13 Arkansas 89,457 65 7.27 14 Nevada 76,032 54 7.10 15 Alabama 112,185 79 7.04 16 Hawaii 35,576 25 7.03 17 Oklahoma 136,190 93 6.83 18 Georgia 203,922 139 6.82 19 Connecticut 90,131 57 6.32 20 California 842,543 529 6.28 21 Virginia 193,951 117 6.03 22 Indiana 250,579 149 5.95 23 Wyoming 28,960 17 5.87 24 Kansas 95,892 56 5.84 25 Michigan 258,487 150 5.80 26 New Jersey 152,979 83 5.43 27 Colorado 190,002 103 5.42 28 Maine 51,467 26 5.05 29 Pennsylvania 377,158 187 4.96 30 Illinois 333,943 162 4.85 31 Nebraska 55,736 27 4.84 32 Utah 83,993 39 4.64 33 West Virginia 60,582 26 4.29 34 Vermont 30,955 13 4.20 35 Oregon 142,738 57 3.99 36 Idaho 63,297 25 3.95 37 Ohio 410,187 157 3.83 38 New York 392,178 145 3.70 39 Delaware 27,810 10 3.60 40 Rhode Island 30,914 11 3.56 41 Washington 231,401 80 3.46 42 Massachusets 168,931 51 3.02 43 Iowa 194,603 48 2.47 44 Wisconsin 324,670 77 2.37 45 North Dakota 51,941 12 2.31 46 Minnesota 241,556 55 2.28 47 New Hampshire 78,798 15 1.90 48 Alaska 31,859 6 1.88 49 South Dakota 117,461 16 1.36 50 Montana 306,655 23 .75