Biker group that supports law enforcement raising money for K-9s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here at FOX4, we are still Working For Blue to help protect our law enforcement with high-rated ballistic vests and helmets.

Thanks to your generosity, we’ve already outfitted 30 agencies in Missouri and Kansas with nearly 200 vests.

Now, there’s another way you can get involved this coming weekend.

There’s nothing quite like the shiny chrome and roar of a motorcycle. While groups of bikers might look rough and tumble, the Centurions have huge hearts.

The group was founded in the 1970s with the mission of supporting law enforcement.

“We have a passion for law enforcement, making sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and get home,” said Jennifer Foutch, president of the Centurions KC Motorcycle Club.

Locally, Centurions have pledged thousands of dollars to support families of fallen officers, including a college scholarship fund for their children.

Now, for the second year, Centurions are pledging support to FOX4’s Working For Blue campaign.

This time, funds will support an organization we profiled last year, “Going to the Dogs,” which supplies local law enforcement agencies K9 vests, to make sure these four-legged officers have the same level of protection as their handler.

“I just feel really warm inside that I’ve done and possibly made a difference in the life of a K-9 and the fact they are protected and that vest is bullet-proof and stab-proof. So they, if anything is going to get them, that will protect them,” Donna Wilson, founder and executive director of Going to the Dogs said.

If you’d like to help, the Centurions poker run to benefit Working For Blue is this Sunday.

Jump in the car or on your motorcycle and enjoy some social distancing on the open road.

The poker run benefit is this Sunday, August 30th. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Worth Harley Davidson in Kansas City. It’s just $25 to participate.

Kickstands go up for the ride at 10:30 a.m. A complete list of stops on the 80-mile ride include:

-Worth Harley Davidson (starting location)

-Lunch at Leon’s Place in Holt

-Live entertainment for riders at Boozer’s Bar & Grill in Liberty (finishing location)