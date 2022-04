SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center commemorated Borinqueneers Day Wednesday.

People visited the Hispanic Library in Springfield, where there were guest speakers and members of the 65th Infantry Regiment. The regiment was all Puerto Rican unit that participated in the Korean War.

On January 1st of 2021, Congress declared that April 13th would be designated as National Borinqueneers Day.