Bill would press companies to refund costs of school trips

BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts bill that would pressure companies to refund the cost of school trips cancelled because of the coronavirus emergency will be the subject of a virtual public hearing.

The bill is set to come before the Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The bill would label as an unfair or deceptive act “the failure of any travel company, travel agency, tour business, or travel agent acting on behalf of a consumer, to provide a full monetary refund, upon request, for a school-related educational trip, tour or excursion cancelled as a result of a declaration of emergency.”