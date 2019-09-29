Bills halftime-wedding will be a first for the NFL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — All eyes will be on this Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game, and it will be an extra special day for two fans who have won the chance to be the first couple ever married on the field during half time of an NFL game.

Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli of Rochester beat out 1,400 other applicants in contest through Reeds Jenss Jewelers that will allow them to be the first couple ever to get married on the field during halftime of an NFL game.

Their first date was a Bills game eleven years ago, according to Park. “So everything’s coming full circle , and still loving the Bills, oh yes, we’ve been through everything, live, eat, breathe, die Bills.”

As Bills fans they’ve already been through good times and bad, and their special day just happens to be Bills legends day, when more than a hundred of the teams most famous alumni come to town. Some of them will be chosen to be in the wedding party, and retired Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams will officiate the ceremony.

“I never thought that I would do this on a football field, much less here,” said Williams. “-“We’re gonna have a fun day. It’s a real wedding, it’s two people, the culmination of their relationship and they get to do it in a place that’s special for them, so it’ll be a great day for everybody.”

Halftime is normally twelve minutes, but the team received special approval from the NFL to extend that to 14 minutes, allowing enough time to get everything and everyone onto the field for a quick ceremony.”

A longtime Buffalo company called Hale Northeastern Inc. has been decorating conferences and special events for decades and they were commissioned to create the wedding arch for the special event.

“They said they were looking for a wedding arch and this is what it ended up being,” said Jim Rosenberg of Hale Northeastern. “I think that somebody might be interested in this for their wedding, it’ll be quite interesting . We’ll probably take it to the bridal shows.”

“We’re planning a wedding with 70,000 people attending and the logistics of getting everything and the timing perfected has been really difficult,” said Shaena Kershner, vice president of marketing for the Buffalo Bills. “We still wanted to provide a full wedding experience. So, they’re gonna have hair and make up before the wedding starts. They’ll have cake cutting and a first dance after. They also get to watch the second half in the business class with all the Legends that are here which I think there are 120 Legends.”

The whole ceremony will be streamed live on BuffaloBills.com.