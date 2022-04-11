(WWLP) – Since the beginning of this year, bird flu has been detected in 20 states, including Massachusetts, which will affect your wallet more than your health.

The outbreak began with a commercial flock of Turkeys in Indiana. Since the USDA is reporting cases almost daily. Avian Flu is not a food-borne illness you cannot become infected by eating poultry after it has been cooked properly.

The CDC says the risk for human infection is low and just one human case has been confirmed.

The biggest effect it will have on people is on the grocery bill with major outbreaks historically raising the price of meat and eggs.

In 2015, an outbreak across 200 farms 15 caused the death of 50-million chickens and turkeys

Egg prices in the mid-west have doubled since March