(WWLP) – Governor Baker is assembling a state hate crime task force and has appointed Bishop Talbert Swan.

Bishop Swan serves as pastor of Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ and as President of the Greater Springfield NAACP.

The task force was formed by executive order and will advise state leaders on issues related to hate crimes how to prevent them and how best to support victims.

Swan issued a statement to 22news on his appointment saying he looks forward to finding ways to prevent hate crimes, support victims, and ensure law enforcement is held accountable for properly investigating said crimes.