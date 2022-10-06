SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan is speaking up against an ad directed at Black men and which is intended to encourage voting.

The name of the ad is too inappropriate to share on air, but features rappers Trina and Saucy Santana and suggests that sex should be withheld from men who don’t vote.

Bishop Swan calls it a sad attempt to connect with an important part of the electorate.

Black men are a demographic of the voting popular population that is important and there are serious issues we want to talk about and if you want to appeal to us, let’s talk about those issues of concern. We’re concerned about raising our families, we’re concerned about our communities, we’re concerned about our nation, not so much about what we do in our bedrooms. Bishop Talbert Swan, President of The Greater Springfield NAACP

The ad was made by the dating app “BLK” and features voter registration technology. 22News has reached out to the BLK team for comment but have not heard back yet.

Bishop Swan is calling for the ad to be pulled from all platforms.