SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health will be commemorating Juneteenth with a weeklong virtual discussion on the physical and mental health of Black men, women, and children.

This informational session is called “Black Health, Well-being and Healing” and it will include many topics. The first panel discussion will begin from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday afternoon.

Topics include:

Monday – June 13, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Black Men’s Health: An In-Depth Look on Well-Being and Healing

Panelists discuss the unique concerns and experiences in healthcare experienced by Black men and what Black health and wellness means to them.

Tuesday – June 14, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

My Purpose, My Calling: Career Exploration at Baystate Health

Discover career opportunities at Baystate Health, learn what it takes to succeed in healthcare, and hear personal stories about journeys in healthcare from a virtual panel of employees.

Wednesday – June 15, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Black Child & Adolescent Behavioral & Mental Health: The Impact as the Pandemic Continues

As the pandemic continues, there will be an informative panel discussion on the specific and unique behavioral and mental health challenges facing Black children and adolescents. They will also discuss how to protect Black youth through access to care.

Thursday – June 16, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Black Women’s Health: Amplifying Our Voices for a Better Future

Virtual panel discussion on OB/GYN, primary care, and mental health issues for Black women. Participants will share advice on self-advocacy and resources available through Baystate Health for Black women.

Friday – June 17, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Black Faith, Culture & Health: The Importance of Faith in Healing and Wellness

During this virtual morning, participants will learn about the intersection of faith and medicine as well as the impact of religion on Black health.

All events are free and open to the public. To register visit baystatehealth.org.