Black owned businesses essential to continued economic growth in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser held a livestream discussion with Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA) executive director Segun Idowu on the council’s work and the pandemic’s impact on Black communities and businesses.

The council provides black residents across the state resources to open and sustain businesses, as well as support to organizations that serve black communities.

While the COVID pandemic created new challenges for every one, many black business owners reported they had difficulty accessing PPE and CARES ACT funding.

Lesser and Idowu discussed the issues of the racial wealth gap, access to capital and infrastructure, and long range goals to help black entrepreneurs create and expand business opportunities.

You can watch the entire interview here.

