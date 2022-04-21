NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A decade-long fight to bring legal marijuana to New Jersey ended Thursday as the first recreational stores opened early in the morning.

Seven dispensaries are authorized to start selling weed at 13 locations. The shops are scattered across the state, from Maplewood to Paterson to Vineland.

Dispensaries have assured state officials that they’re ready to meet demand without compromising the quality of the supply. New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission expects stores to sell out within the day.

The recreational marijuana industry is expected to bring billions into New Jersey’s economy. Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s relieved long-delayed public sales have finally begun. However, there are some rules and restrictions New Jersey residents should be aware of.

You must be 21 or older to purchase marijuana.

You can buy the equivalent of 1 ounce of marijuana per visit, which includes 1 ounce of dried flower, 5 grams of concentrates and oils, 1,000 milligrams of edibles or a combination of those.

Baked edibles such as cookies and brownies cannot be sold.

It’s also still illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana.

As far as what it will cost, expect a quarter of an ounce of flower to set you back about $110. Cartridges containing concentrates and oils should range from $35 to $60. Edibles will cost in the range of $60 to $80.

You’ll also need to bring cash with you. Credit cards and mobile payment apps cannot be used. A few dispensaries will accept debit cards or have ATMs present.