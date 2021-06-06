Blessing of the Bikes ceremony, to help veterans in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony was held in Holyoke on Sunday afternoon for motorcyclists and veterans in need of services.

At Holyoke’s American Legion Post 351, a blessing of the bikes ceremony was held, wishing the motorcyclists a safe journey at the start of their season. A season that will include fundraising for veterans in need.

“They’re going out today, they’re going to finish with the fundraising, music and food. This is going to send them off on their season, of their bike rides. And the motorcyclists do such good work,” Gina Nelson, the program director said.

Gina Nelson heads the veteran’s program at Holyoke’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where veterans receive meals and other day-to-day needs. The biker’s fundraising activities help support the needs of these veterans.

“We started in 2016 with a weekly lunch program with about 100 vets that come in, and we start with a meal and feeding them. Then once we start to get to know them, they start to trust us, and we get to know their needs,” Nelson said.

At this time of the year, bikers in many American communities receive the blessing for a safe journey, In this case, one that will include a mission to help veterans overcome their issues here in western Massachusetts