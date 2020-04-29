BLOG: 22News evening Anchor Ciara Speller working from home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The Speller household currently serves as a news studio, office for risk management and client services, and hospital finance.

In addition to myself, my parents are also working from home right now and it’s definitely been interesting. We work completely different shifts, with their first cup of coffee at 8 a.m. and my coffee break at 8 p.m., so our coffee machine has been very busy these days.

For all of you viewers at home, this is the shot of me you typically see during the evening and nightly newscasts here from my remote studio. What you can’t see is my entire set up from where I’m sitting so let me give you a closer look at what I actually see.

I have my camera gear and light set up, my laptop with access to everything I need to work from home and lastly, my TVU pack, which allows me to go live remotely.

FUN FACT: The room I’m using as my remote studio served as my nursery as a baby. Now, here I am today using it to do my dream job which is pretty cool.

There’s been a lot of trial and error while working from home, but I haven’t had to go through it alone. I wear an earpiece during each show, which allows me to communicate with my producers and directors back at the station.

My dog has also been an important addition to working from home. He’s right there to provide support whenever I need it. He’s definitely enjoyed having his mom around more for dinner and even a little playtime.