Blue Seal Kielbasa is back in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Blue Seal Kielbasa is back at Chicopee provisions after a water main break closed the business and halted operations back in September.

According to Chicopee Provision Inc., President Gary Bernatowicz, as of 4 a.m. Tuesday morning Chicopee Provision made and cooked about 4,000 pounds of Kielbasa. The batch is set to come out around 3 p.m.

The company, located on Sitarz Avenue, suffered a water main break on September 26 which caused them to lose a large number of products, supplies, and machinery.

Kielbasa, a type of meat sausage from Poland, is popular in western Massachusetts because many families in the area are of Polish heritage. Due to the water main break, many western Massachusetts residents couldn’t have Blue Seal Kielbasa and Table Ready Meats over the holidays but the company expects products to be in stores soon just in time for Easter.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chicopee Provisions, numerous repairs and modifications have been made to fix the water damage and re-tool the facility. the company received final approval fro local fire inspectors, safety officers, the State Fire Marshal and the USDA.



“Chicopee Provision would like to thank Chicopee Mayor Vieau, Building Commissioner Carl Dietz, Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, the USDA and their respective staff for the help and support through this trying time getting the facility back up and running. They would also like to especially thank all of their dedicated customers and employees who have shown tremendous support and so many good wishes.”

Chicopee Provisions is also celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information on how to order their products visit their website.