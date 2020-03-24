1  of  5
Breaking News
PVTA driver tested positive for COVID-19 East Longmeadow notified of three positive cases of COVID-19 Five positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open Gunshot victim found on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Trump says he wants ‘country opened’ by Easter, Tokyo Olympics postponed, and more on the coronavirus pandemic
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Blue Seal Kielbasa is back in Chicopee

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Blue Seal Kielbasa is back at Chicopee provisions after a water main break closed the business and halted operations back in September.

According to Chicopee Provision Inc., President Gary Bernatowicz, as of 4 a.m. Tuesday morning Chicopee Provision made and cooked about 4,000 pounds of Kielbasa. The batch is set to come out around 3 p.m.

The company, located on Sitarz Avenue, suffered a water main break on September 26 which caused them to lose a large number of products, supplies, and machinery.

Kielbasa, a type of meat sausage from Poland, is popular in western Massachusetts because many families in the area are of Polish heritage. Due to the water main break, many western Massachusetts residents couldn’t have Blue Seal Kielbasa and Table Ready Meats over the holidays but the company expects products to be in stores soon just in time for Easter.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Chicopee Provisions, numerous repairs and modifications have been made to fix the water damage and re-tool the facility. the company received final approval fro local fire inspectors, safety officers, the State Fire Marshal and the USDA.

“Chicopee Provision would like to thank Chicopee Mayor Vieau, Building Commissioner Carl Dietz, Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, the USDA and their respective staff for the help and support through this trying time getting the facility back up and running.  They would also like to especially thank all of their dedicated customers and employees who have shown tremendous support and so many good wishes.”

Chicopee Provisions is also celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information on how to order their products visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories