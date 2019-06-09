Valley Blue Sox fans gather in MacKenzie Stadium for home opener

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox celebrated their home opener Saturday, with Congressman Richard Neal throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Holyoke-based collegiate summer baseball team returns after winning back-to-back league champions.

Saturday night, hundreds of Blue Sox fans made their way to MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke to to see their team beat the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.

As for the Blue Sox, Saturday night’s home opener was the first game back after bringing home the New England Collegiate Baseball League championship title, last year against the Ocean State Waves in Rhode Island.

Blue Sox General Manager Chris Weyant told 22News, the home opener is all about the fans and getting them excited for hopefully another winning season.

“They’re getting to see this team in action for the first time, and for us, a lot of the roster changes over. We still have some players that come back. Every year, we have five or six returning but it’s great to have people supporting this organization and that’s what really fuels the guys, and it fuels us to put a great product on the field,” said Weyant.

The Valley Blue Sox defeated the Winnipesaukee Muskrats by a score of 7-2.