(WWLP) – The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote on changes to MCAS graduation standards.

The proposal would require students to earn higher scores on their MCAS tests to graduate from high school, starting with this year’s eighth-grade class.

The board voted to open a public comment period on the changes on Tuesday, setting approval up for a vote in June.

The regulatory amendments would also add language to ensure districts are providing support to students who are not meeting the higher standards.