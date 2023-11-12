SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performed at a packed Symphony Hall on Sunday evening. Springfield was one of the stops on Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” North American tour.

Generally regarded as one of the best song-writers ever, Dylan penned iconic songs such as “The Times They are A-Changin'” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” Tents were set up outside symphony hall to collect people’s phones, as this was a phone-free performance.

22News talked to longtime Bob Dylan fans who traveled from Cape Cod to see him. They said the first time they saw him perform was in 1971.

“He is the voice of our generation. He’s led us through all sorts of ups and downs, and always seems to be able to put into music how we are feeling,” said Cheryl and Rich Nadler from Cape Cod, “I love everything about Bob Dylan. We fell in love over Bob Dylan. I have to say that! I know.”

After the show Sunday evening, the tour continues in New York City.