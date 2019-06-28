Body camera captures fatal police shooting

(WRAL) – Newly-released body camera footage shows a deadly police shooting in North Carolina.

It happened in March at home in Durham. Police said they were responding to a domestic incident when they encountered 30-year-old Ondrae Levado Hutchinson, who was reportedly combative, and at one point, punched an officer in the face.

That’s when police tazed Hutchinson, who by this time, managed to get his hands on the officer’s weapon. As officers continued to struggle with Hutchinson, they shot him three times.

