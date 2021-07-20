Body found in Connecticut River

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Connecticut River.

Around 7:20 Monday night, a bicyclist reportedly spotted the body floating in the river below the Route 10 bridge connecting Northfield and Gill.

Massachusetts State Police, accompanied by police and firefighters from Northfield and police from Gill responded to the area. Authorities were able to recover the body near the Northfield Mount Hermon boathouse on Hayfields Road in Gill.

Currently the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death. At this time, authorities do not believe he was the victim of a crime.

This is the fourth body in nine weeks to be pulled from the Connecticut River in Franklin or Hampshire Counties. Authorities do not believe the cases are related.

22News will bring updates on this story as they develop.