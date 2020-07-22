Body of missing 17-year-old boy recovered in CT River

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in the Connecticut River on Monday has been recovered Wednesday morning.

His family called him a hero for saving his younger brother.

Connecticut State Police and DEEP resumed the search near Haddam Meadows State Park Wednesday morning for 17-year-old Khailon Rivers, of Middletown.

On Tuesday afternoon, DEEP said that they were qualifying it as a search and recovery mission. On Wednesday, they recovered Rivers’ body in the Connecticut River.

Haddam Meadows State Boat Launch (Connecticut River) Haddam,CT is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation — CT DEEP Boating (@CTBoatingInfo) July 21, 2020

The family was spending their Monday afternoon at Haddam Meadows State Park when one of Rivers’ younger brothers went into the water just before 5 p.m. Rivers then went in after him.

The family tells News 8 that Rivers died a hero and that’s how they’ll always remember him.

In a matter of seconds the teenager went under and didn’t come back up. DEEP and Connecticut State Police worked alongside one another to recover his body.

“We extend our condolences to the Rivers family in their loss,” said DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Col. Chris Lewis. “We commend the multiple responding agencies for their immediate and robust assistance in the search and recovery effort.”

Right now search crews are looking for a swimmer who went missing Monday night. Multiple crews are on the water here at Haddam Meadows. pic.twitter.com/YIwfuLGXTM — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) July 21, 2020

Search crews were not just in boats but also dive teams were sent out.

DEEP encourages residents to review safety guidelines if recreating near or in waterbodies this summer.