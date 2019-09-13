Boeing 737 crash victims families gather for 6-month anniversary; Call for accountability

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Six months after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 crashed, emotions are still raw.

Paul Njoroge lost his wife and children in the crash.

“I’m not able to go on with my life, I don’t know how to live this life,” Njoroge said.

This week, families of those who died gathered in front of the department of transportation — demanding accountability.

Michael Stumo’s daughter, Samya, died in the crash.

He was among those who met with transportation secretary Elaine Chao this week.

Stumo says pilots need full simulator training before flying the max, instead of just an iPad training course that the aircraft’s maker Boeing provided.

“We want to prevent a third crash,” Stumo said.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said it has taken, “Unprecedented steps to investigate and understand the incident and the…certification for this aircraft.”

Chao ordered several investigations that are currently underway.

The house committee on transportation has also held its own hearings.

“I don’t think yet there’s a silver bullet solution that I’ve seen coming out of the committee but we’re looking at all options right now,” Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, who sits on that committee.

He says determining exactly what happened — and why — remains a top priority.

“I think Democrats and Republicans are working together to make sure we don’t have to deal with tragedies like this going forward.”

Officials say there’s no timeline for getting the planes back in the air but many say the planes should never fly again.

