Boeing offers payouts to families of crash victims

(NBC News) Families who lost loved ones in two Boeing 737 Max crashes in Ethiopia and Singapore are now eligible to receive one-time payouts of nearly $145,000.

The money will come from a $50 million compensation fund Boeing set up in July.

Those who submit claims won’t waive the right to further litigation.

Both crashes have been linked to software that was supposed to keep the plane from stalling, but the company’s ceo insists several factors were involved.

“There is no singular item, it’s a chain of events,” Dennis Muilenburg said in April.

Dozens of families have filed lawsuits that claim Boeing’s design of the automated flight control system was defective. 

The planes have been grounded since March.

