“Boost Up VT” this holiday season

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Montpelier, VT. — According to the CDC, Vermont has the highest percentage of people 18 and older with a booster dose at 42% and Governor Phil Scott hopes to see those numbers rise.

“I thank Vermonters who have already gotten a booster, but we still have many more who need that higher level of protection,” said Governor Scott. “Setting up clinics at local events will make getting your booster even more convenient, and benefit the community as well.”

Individuals 18 and older are eligible for a booster shot as long as it has been six months since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA and CDC also approved the booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds yesterday.

“Getting your booster will guard against severe illness and hospitalization, especially if you are at higher risk, but boosters also benefit everyone,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “During the current Delta surge, you should not consider yourself fully protected until you have gotten your booster.”

Walk-in only booster clinics in December include:

Dec. 11

Orleans Fire Department, 102 Main St, Orleans, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange Town Hall Christmas Market, 392 US-302, Orange, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 12

Moretown Artisans’ Sale, 940 VT-100B, Moretown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 18

Sip and Shop Canadian Club, 414 E Montpelier Rd, Barre, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 19

Reindeer Rendezvous at the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St, Waterbury, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the following regularly-held clinics will also be accepting walk-ins for booster shots: