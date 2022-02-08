Border Patrol rescues 132 migrants jammed into cargo trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents found 132 migrants inside a commercial cargo trailer during a human smuggling attempt in far east El Paso, Monday night.

The incident began late Sunday night, when Ysleta Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Anti-Smuggling (ASU) unit received information regarding suspected smuggling activity taking place at a vacant building located near Pellicano Drive.

Information that was passed along to Santa Teresa Anti-Smuggling (ASU) unit also led Ysleta agents to another location in far east El Paso that was being utilized as part of the smuggling scheme.

As part of the investigation, Ysleta ASU agents identified a tractor trailer involved in the potential

smuggling of migrants in the early hours on Monday.

Officials say an immigration vehicle stop was conducted on the tractor trailer, by agents, discovering 132 migrants crammed inside the trailer. The group of rescued migrants included two unaccompanied children from Guatemala, and 130 adults from Guatemala, Honduran, Mexico, and Ecuador.

“Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the health and safety of the people they exploit for

profit…These dangerous smuggling tactics endanger migrant lives and exposed the ruthless and careless methods Transnational Criminal Organizations use to carry out their illicit activities.” “I am extremely grateful and proud of the Santa Teresa and Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Units working together which led Ysleta Station agents to safely rescue 132 migrants.” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez







Photo courtesy CBP

CBP officials say that all migrants were medically screened, processed and those amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico. Others were transported to the Centralized Processing Center.

Officials add that the driver and the and passenger will face charges under title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Transport.

The incident is still under investigation, and officials say that no other information regarding this case is available at this time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.