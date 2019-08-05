Boston-area restaurant owner convicted of tax fraud

1  of  2
BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A former owner of restaurants in Boston and Chelsea was convicted on Monday by a federal jury in Boston of tax fraud.  

50-year-old Burhan Ud Din of Watertown, was convicted following a week-long jury trial of six counts of willful failure to collect and pay over tax, which requires employers to withhold and pay to the IRS certain payroll taxes.

Din defrauded the government and avoided paying payroll taxes owed by a Crown Fried Chicken located in Chelsea and a Kennedy Fried Chicken in Boston in 2010.

To avoid paying taxes, repeatedly, Din falsely reported the number of employees and wages paid to the IRS.

Din provided the tax preparer for both stores with false information about the restaurants’ payroll, causing the tax preparer to file false tax returns.

