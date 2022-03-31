BOSTON (WWLP) – An ordinance limiting the hours during which protesters can gather in residential neighborhoods has won the backing of the Boston City Council. Mayor Michelle Wu filed the proposal last month.

As in the protest outside Governor Baker’s home in 2021, protests outside private residences are limited to nine in the morning until nine in the evening.

Wu filed the proposal in response to early-morning protests outside of her home which she said disrupted her family and her neighbor’s lives.