BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker will open Memorial Day observances Thursday on the Boston Common with the annual roll call of deceased military members.

On Wednesday, volunteers planted 37,000 flags on the Common to honor fallen military members from Massachusetts since the Revolutionary war. It’s the 13th year of the annual flag garden which will serve as a backdrop for today’s events.

The final 388 flags in the display will be planted during the ceremony, representing the service members killed since September 11, 2001. The ceremony begins at 10:30 Thursday morning.