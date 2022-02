BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston is lifting the city’s proof of vaccination mandate for indoor dining and activities.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted this out regarding the lifting of the mandate:

This news highlights the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters—which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic. It’s a win for every Bostonian doing our part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going. — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) February 18, 2022

Masks are still required for indoor spaces. Wu also stated that the Boston Public Health Commission will be reviewing the masking order, in consultation with the Board of Health.