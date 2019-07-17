Boston man gets jail time for being in possession of stolen Springfield Armory gun

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man will spend more than five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the Department of Justice, a district court judge sentenced 27-year-old David Amadin to 63 months in jail and three years of supervised release on Monday.

In April 2019, he pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Amadin was arrested after police found him in possession of a Springfield Armory Model gun with five rounds of ammunition while attempting to escape from officers on July 9, 2018. Amadin had been previously convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison.

He was not allowed to be in possession of a gun and ammunition and the gun he was found in possession with was reported stolen.