Boston man sentenced for selling fentanyl near playground

by: Jada Furlow

BOSTON, Mass.(WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for selling fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Robert Ryan Playground in Dorchester. 

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 28-year-old Joshua Miranda was sentenced to two years in prison and six years of supervised release.

Lelling said Miranda sold fentanyl near the playground two times in 2017, when he was already on supervised released on a prior firearms offense.

The case was prosecuted by Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit. 

