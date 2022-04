BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Marathon prepares to return next week with increased security. The Boston police superintendent says that runners and spectators should prepare for heavy security.

Though there is no credible threat the superintendent says that there will be highly visible uniformed officers as well as undercover officers throughout the crowd.

The 126th Boston Marathon will be the first one held on Patriots day since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2021 race to October.