ROSLINDALE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after 50 dirt bikes and ATVs were found inside a self-storage unit in Roslindale, according to the Boston Police Department.

The bikes were discovered last Friday by the Boston Police Auto Theft Unit.

Police said the bikes were confiscated “as a result of a coordinated investigation involving the Seekonk Police Department.”

It’s unclear whether any of the bikes were stolen from the MotorSports Nation in Seekonk earlier that week.

Two days prior to the bikes being discovered, police said seven people broke into the Seekonk motorsports shop and stole nine bikes, however, two of them were left behind outside the business and another two were later found abandoned along Route 6.

The store is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspects.