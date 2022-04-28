BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Boston police officer and union boss is now a convicted child rapist.

After changing his plea from not guilty to guilty on Wednesday, Patrick Rose will spend at least a decade in prison.

Rose pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen child sexual abuse charges, including child rape.

In exchange for his plea prosecutors dismissed a dozen charges.

The incidents spanned nearly 30 years and all of them involved his family members some as young as 7-years-old.

The Boston police department was aware of allegations against rose as early as 19-95… but allowed him to stay on the force.

Once he is released, Rose will spend another decade on probation. He’ll also have to wear an ankle monitor, and register as a sex offender.