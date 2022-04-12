BOSTON (WWLP) – In the wake of Tuesday’s shooting inside a New York City subway, both the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the State Police are happy to report that there are no threats of violence in Massachusetts at this time.

However, they are asking everyone to remain vigilant and if you see something, say something.

This morning a man wearing a green construction vest and a gas mask tossed a smoke canister inside a New York City Subway before opening fire.

Word of the events traveled fast, prompting safety officials across Massachusetts to spring into action.

Officials at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority increased the number of uniformed officers on the system and deployed additional K-9 teams to check for explosives.

A major concern for safety officials in Massachusetts is the upcoming Boston Marathon.

While the shooting in NYC is not being investigated as terrorism at this time, additional uniformed and plain clothed officers will be patrolling the city on Marathon Monday.

The marathon will take place next Monday in Boston. Thousands of runners and spectators will be in the city. Safety officials are asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings and if you see anything out of the ordinary, report it to police.