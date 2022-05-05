BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers continue to debate tax breaks for the commonwealth. The state collected $2 billion more than it expected in tax revenue for April 2022 and $3 million more than it brought last April.

Collections last month totaled $6.9 billion, almost 80-percent more than they were expecting to bring in.

With two months left in the fiscal year, Massachusetts has collected just under 34 and a half billion dollars with just under $6 billion sitting in the “Rainy Day Fund” which is on pace to hit a record-high total for the year. The huge surplus in funds has the governor and some lawmakers calling for tax breaks.

Governor Baker said this week it appears the state is in a position to help people who are suffering and again called on legislators to pass his $700 million tax break proposal.

He added that it could be paid for with a fraction of just last month’s tax earnings.

House Speaker Ron Mariano disagrees, he indicated that the good times won’t last and that the legislature should make sure the state has the money it needs for the future.

However, State Senate President Karen Spilka says the new revenue totals have pushed her to direct Senate leaders to pursue a tax relief package for residents by the end of the session.