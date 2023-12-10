CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — As the second weekend in December comes to a close, so too does the 22News Annual Toys for Tots Campaign. But earlier on Sunday we received a big donation from a local car club.

The Boulevard Bombers Car Club stopped by our station this afternoon with a van full of toys and gifts for children in Western Massachusetts.

Lance Ferrell, the President of the Massachusetts Chapter of Boulevard Bombers told 22News, “We just like to be a part of helping the kids out every year. It’s our third year doing it with the club, and it gets bigger and bigger every year. It’s just cool to help the kids out, man.”

Monday, December 11th is your last chance to donate to our 2023 Toys for Tots campaign. We will be accepting donations from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at our station in Chicopee.