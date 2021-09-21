Bound and gagged body found under Coney Island boardwalk

File: Gulls fly as a man rides his bicycle past the Wonder Wheel along the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police said a bound and gagged, decomposed body was found under the boardwalk at Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach late Monday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the body under the boardwalk at Surf Avenue and West Fifth Street just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

Police said homeless people in the area first discovered the body.

According to the NYPD, the mouth had been duct-taped and the hands were tied with rope.

The corpse was wearing boxer shorts and a tank top, according to authorities.

The body was too decomposed to immediately determine the person’s sex or approximate age.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.