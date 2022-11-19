SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center hosted quite a knockout event Saturday night as amateur and pro boxers took the stage to compete for championship titles.

One boxer hailing for Holyoke, will be competing for the Massachusetts state welterweight championship. His name is Denzel Double Impact Whitley. He currently holds nine wins and

six knockouts under his belt.

“I mean it’s a good feeling being the main event my home town. I get to show off for everybody that’s close to home so I’m excited. And I’m fighting for the Massachusetts state title so there ain’t nothing more that I could ask for. They’ve got a lot of young talent in there right now that’s boxing. It’s good to support young talent because they are our future you know,” said Whitley.

Whitely will be competing against Kris Jacobs from Fall River Massachusetts. He hopes to secure tonight’s title and encourages the community to continue to support local boxers

and enjoy a fun night of enetertainment.