SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Granite Chin Promotions presents the Springfield Championship Pro Boxing event Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Boxing fans are getting ready for a weekend of excitement.

“We plan on this being a regular thing at the mass mutual center and feature some of the best fighters springfield has along with amateur so we will give you a flabor of eveything,” said Chris Traietti of Granite Chin Promotions.

Weigh-ins kicked off Friday. Weigh ins are when boxers weigh in to make sure they are not over the pre-agreed limit to fight.



