WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Bradley International Airport is alerting travelers to travel advisories and waivers being issued by airlines due to the inclement weather on the way for Sunday.

Bradley Airport tweeted Saturday that several of their airline partners have issued travel advisories and waivers because of the impending snow storm.

Anyone who is scheduled to travel Sunday or early next week should be staying in contact with their airline in order to confirm their flight itinerary.