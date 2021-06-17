Bradley International Airport announces new nonstop flights, touchless meal ordering program as customers return

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic nearly halted air traffic at Bradley International Airport. But that’s turning around now with new carriers and a dozen new nonstop flights.

“We’re very excited to give passengers more options with regards to their nonstops but also we’re excited to roll out two new programs,” said Alisa Sisic, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Ahead of July 4th, Bradley is kicking off a new touchless meal ordering program and new ways it plans to welcome customers back.

“They simply will have to log into our website and place their order for pick up at the gate so they can either do it on their way to the airport or while they’re here,” Sisic said.

The announcement was made Wednesday and comes as passenger traffic ticks up. Though it’s still nearly half of what it was pre-pandemic.

BDL also announced a new way for passengers with invisible disabilities, such as autism, chronic pain and Alzheimer’s disease, to self identify. They can request a sunflower lanyard that will allow workers to provide some extra understanding and assistance on their journey.

As traffic picks up, TSA reminds people to keep illegal items away from the airport.

“We’ve installed a lot of computed tomography X-ray machines,” said Dan Velez, spokesperson for TSA New England.

The new 3D devices are speeding up the time it takes for passengers to move through security checkpoints.

“It allows the transportation security officer to rotate the image and you can spread it apart so they can see what’s inside a lot better than you used to and there’s less physical handling of bags as they’re coming through security,” Velez said.

TSA says you can help them do their job by packing away those smaller items that you would usually put in your pocket.