Bradley International Airport opens temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Airport Authority, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health announced the opening of a temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bradley International Airport.

Since Friday the airport is offering vaccinations at no cost to passengers while the clinic is located in the airport’s baggage claim and operates from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day until June 25.

“The new, temporary vaccination clinic reinforces our ongoing commitment to safety, while also providing an added convenience to our passengers and the entire airport community. We thank the Department of Public Health and Griffin Health for their partnership in this important initiative,” said Kevin A. Dillon Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Medical staff from Griffin Health are offering either the Johnson & Johnson or the Pfizer vaccine based on the recipient’s preference.

“Connecticut has been a national leader in vaccinations, but there is still more to be done to ensure that our residents are protected from this deadly virus. That is why partnerships like this, with the Connecticut Airport Authority and Griffin Health, are so critical to our work in turning the page on this virus and returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford.

Vaccines are available on a walk-up basis and no appointments are necessary. Individuals who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be provided with information and instructions for the scheduling of the second dose.